<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth's Film Surpasses Salman Khan's <i>Tiger 3</i> And Shah Rukh Khan's <i>Dunki</i>, Mints Rs 468 Crore

Rajinikanth's Coolie has bounced back at the box office after a slow run during weekdays.

What's Happening

On its second Saturday, the film registered a 70% jump in domestic collections.

According to Sacnilk, Coolie earned Rs 10 crore nett in India on Saturday, compared to Rs 5.85 crore on Friday.

With this, the film's 10-day domestic total stands at Rs 245 crore nett (Rs 291 crore gross).

Overseas, the film continues to perform strongly, taking in an estimated $21 million (Rs 177 crore). This has pushed its worldwide gross after 10 days to Rs 468 crore.

Background

The upswing in collections also helped the film surpass the lifetime earnings of two recent Bollywood releases - Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (Rs 464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki (Rs 454 crore).

Both were successful at the box office but were seen as underperforming given their star cast. Coolie crossed both benchmarks within just 10 days and is now heading towards the Rs 500-crore mark, expected early next week.

If it does so, Coolie will become the fourth Tamil film to cross Rs 500 crore worldwide, after Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Jailer, and Vijay's Leo.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews. The film also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Aamir Khan in a cameo.