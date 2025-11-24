Ambulance Outside Dharmendra's Mumbai Home, Security Increased

An ambulance was seen entering veteran actor Dharmendra's Mumbai residence. His daughter Esha Deol was also spotted at the venue. Per IANS, the area was barricaded 50 meters from the house.

Mumbai: An Ambulance was seen entering actor Dharmendra's residence, the area was barricaded 50 meters from the house pic.twitter.com/w16rSACXaB — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2025

Celebrities have started arriving at the residence of veteran actor Dharmendra in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Celebrities have started arriving at the residence of veteran actor Dharmendra in Mumbai. An official statement on his health is awaited. pic.twitter.com/uJPe4Koi1t — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

About Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month. The doctor who had been treating him at the hospital said in a statement that his treatment would continue at home.

"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 a.m. He will continue his treatment at home, as the family has decided to give him home care," Dr Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement confirming his discharge and requested the media to refrain from further speculation.

Dharmendra's Ikkis Poster Out

Earlier today, the makers of Ikkis shared a new poster featuring veteran actor Dharmendra.

Dharmendra will be seen as the father of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (played by Agastya Nanda).

The caption read, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another."

The team also shared the update on Instagram with a poster revealing the release date.

The caption read, "On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - Link in bio. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas."

Background

Ikkis is produced by Maddock Films under Dinesh Vijan, directed by Sriram Raghavan, and written by Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut in 2023 with The Archies, plays Arun Khetarpal in the film. The young soldier was martyred at 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of the honour at that time.

The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher.

Also Read: Ikkis Makers Release Dharmendra's Character Poster Amid Film Icon's Recovery