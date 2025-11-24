<i>Ikkis</i> Makers Release Dharmendra's Character Poster Amid Film Icon's Recovery

Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, is set to hit theatres on December 25, the makers announced on Monday.

What's Happening

The makers of the film shared a new poster featuring veteran actor Dharmendra.

Dharmendra will be seen as the father of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (played by Agastya Nanda).

The caption read, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another."

The team also shared the update on Instagram with a poster revealing the release date.

The caption read, "On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - Link in bio. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas."

Background

Ikkis is produced by Maddock Films under Dinesh Vijan, directed by Sriram Raghavan, and written by Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut in 2023 with The Archies, plays Arun Khetarpal in the film. The young soldier was martyred at 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, becoming the youngest recipient of the honour at that time.

The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher.