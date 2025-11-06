Rajinikanth's <i>Thalaivar 173</i> To Be Produced Under Kamal Haasan's Banner

Advertisement

Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 To Be Produced Under Kamal Haasan's Banner

The film will be directed by Sundar C

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth pictured at an event
Chennai (Tamil Nadu):

Megastar Rajinikanth's new film Thalaivar 173 will be created under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International banner. Sundar C has come on board to direct the movie.

This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, read a statement.

Thalaivar 173 is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.

Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller Coolie. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business.

As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.

Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in Coolie. Kamal Haasan was last seen in Thug Life.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

