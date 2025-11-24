'<i>Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe</i>' Slogans Raised As Delhi Toxic Air Stir Turns Violent

Posters and slogans supporting Madvi Hidma - a top Maoist leader who was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh earlier this month - surfaced at Sunday's violent protest at Delhi's India Gate against the worsening air pollution in the national capital. A group of protesters raised slogans such as "Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe" (Long Live Madvi Hidma).

Minutes before the demonstration turned violent, a man can be seen holding a poster that read: "From Birsa Munda to Madvi Hidma, the struggle of our forests and environment will go on".

The Delhi Police have assured action against those who raised the Maoist slogans.

"Those who raised such slogans at India Gate will be identified, and legal action will be taken against them. We will file a case against them," the police said.

Hidma, who was responsible for at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians, was killed in an encounter on November 18. Born in 1981 in Sukma, Hidma rose to lead a battalion of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and became the youngest member of the Central Committee, the top decision-making body of the CPI Maoist. He was the only tribal member from the Bastar region on the central committee. Hidma carried a bounty of Rs 50 lakh. Hidma is known for his role in several major Maoist attacks, including the 2010 attack in Dantewada that claimed the lives of 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 ambush in Jhiram Ghati that left 27 people, including top Congress leaders, dead. He also played a key role in the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush in which 22 security personnel were killed.

A large number of citizens gathered at Delhi's India Gate on Sunday evening to protest against the worsening air quality in the national capital. However, the demonstration quickly turned violent and chaotic after some protesters allegedly attacked police personnel with pepper spray while being removed from the site.

According to officials, three to four police personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

"Some of the protesters had entered the C-hexagon and attempted to cross the barricades put up to restrict movement. We tried to explain to them that many ambulances and medical personnel were stuck behind them and required emergency access, but they got very agitated. They refused and broke the barricade. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protesters attacked police personnel using chilli spray," an official said.

Police said 15 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

A case has also been filed under sections related to obstructing government work, they added.