Rajinikanth, Allu Aravind And Jackie Shroff Attend Mohan Babu's Golden Jubilee Event

South legend Mohan Babu is known for his powerful characters and a long list of memorable roles. The actor-producer recently completed 50 years in cinema. To mark this milestone, his son Vishnu Manchu hosted a special event titled MB50 – A Pearl White Tribute on November 22 in Hyderabad.

The gathering brought together familiar faces from Telugu cinema and personalities from other industries, creating a relaxed, celebratory vibe. The guest list itself showed how deeply Mohan Babu is respected across film circles.

Rajinikanth attended the event in an all-white outfit. Several pictures and videos circulating online show the megastar having a blast.

Another moment that caught attention online was Allu Aravind walking into the venue as cameras followed him. He wore a semi-formal look, while a staff member behind him carried a large bouquet of white flowers.

Jackie Shroff added his personal touch to the celebration. Known for carrying plants as gifts, he did the same here and presented one to Mohan Babu. Later, he posted the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Congratulations and my huge respects for completing 50 years in the film industry #MohanBabu.”

Suresh Babu also stayed true to the event's white dress code. In a short clip, he was seen adjusting his spectacles before posing for the photographers.

For Mohan Babu's family, the evening was especially meaningful. He arrived with Nirmala Devi, his second wife and the mother of Manchu Manoj. She is also the younger sister of his first wife, Vidya Devi. Mohan Babu shares two children, Vishnu Manchu and Lakshmi Manchu, with Vidya Devi.

Lakshmi Manchu also attended the event and was photographed with her daughter, Vidya.

Other than these stars, Ram Gopal Varma, Brahmanandam, Nani, Sundeep Kishan, Aadi Saikumar and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu were also seen at the celebration, reported the Indian Express.

Mohan Babu's career spans more than 570 films, covering a wide range of roles. He has acted in projects such as Swargam Narakam, Jeevana Teeralu, Kurukshetram, Padaharella Vayasu, Andadu Aagadu, Ravanude Ramudayithe?, and Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda, among many others. He has also produced many films, including Kannappa, Krishnarjuna, Political Rowdy and Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary.

Beyond movies, Mohan Babu has been active in politics and is known for his philanthropic work and contributions to education.