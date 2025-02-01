Producer Allu Aravind On A Sequel To Aamir Khan's Film: "Want To Make <i>Ghajini 2</i>"

Ghajini has always been touted as one of Aamir Khan's most iconic films. The 2008 psychological action thriller, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, and presented by Allu Aravind, set a new benchmark at the box office.

At the trailer launch of Thandel on Friday, producer Allu Aravind expressed his desire to make a sequel to Ghajini.

Reflecting on Ghajini's success, he recalled, “That time reaching Rs. 100 crores at the box office was impossible. In the middle of the film, he challenged us on the sets and this will be the first Rs 100 crore film,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Allu Aravind added, “We were wishing like that. Ghajini is the first film to do Rs 100 crore. Now, Rs. 100 crore is equivalent to Rs 1000 crore. I want to make a Rs 1000 crore film with you (Aamir Khan), maybe Ghajini 2.”

Aamir Khan, who attended the Thandel trailer launch as the chief guest, shares a warm bond with Allu Aravind.

The actor revealed that when the producer invited him to the event, he immediately agreed. Aamir Khan said, “Even without knowing anything I said, ‘Yes.'”

During the event, Aamir Khan also addressed the box office clash between Thandel (featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi) and his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa. Both the films are set to release on February 7, 2025.

Aamir Khan said, "I believe all films will work. When the story is good then the audience likes those films. In the past, we've seen films that were released on the same day and they did well.”

Coming back to Ghajini, the film features Aamir Khan in the role of Sanjay Singhania, a powerful entrepreneur who suffers from anterograde amnesia after an attack on him and his fiancee, Kalpana (Asin).

The movie features Jiah Khan as a medical student who aids Sanjay in his mission, along with Pradeep Rawat, Riyaz Khan, and Khalid Siddiqui in key roles.