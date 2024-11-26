Nayanthara Recalls When She Was Body Shamed For <i>Ghajini</i>: "There Were Comments Like She's So Fat"

Nayanthara has been making headlines ever since her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was released on Netflix. Netflix India shared a new clip from the docu-feature where Nayanthara talked about the "lowest point" in her life. Nayanthara talked about Ghajini in which she was bodyshamed for her weight. "There were days when I used to see all the comments and people were like 'Why is she even acting? Why is she even there in the film? She's so fat," recalled the actor. Nayanthara said she doesn't mind if critics slam her acting skills. But she did get affected by trolling. "You can't say such things. You can talk about the performance part of it. Maybe, I was not good. But I was doing exactly what my director told me to do. And I was wearing exactly what he told me to wear. I was a newcomer so I never had a say in it," said Nayanthara.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale opened to good reviews. However, ahead of the release of the show, Nayanthara was served a legal notice and Rs 10 crore compensation by Dhanush, producer of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The legal notice was sent as Dhanush didn't allow to use the footage of the film which appeared as a 3-second clip in the trailer of the show. Nayanthara called out Dhanush in an open letter, shared on Instagram.

For the unversed, A. R. Murugadoss' Ghajini featuring Asin, Suriya and Nayanthara was a massive success at the box office. The film was remade in Hindi in 2008 with Aamir Khan in the lead role. In the Hindi version, Asin played the role of Nayanthara.