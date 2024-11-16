Nayanthara Slams Dhanush For Rs 10 Crore Lawsuit Over His Film's Footage In Her Netflix Documentary: "An All Time Low, Speaks So Much About Your Character"

Nayanthara's upcoming docuseries, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, is set to release on Netflix on November 18. Ahead of its release, the producers of the project are facing a copyright claim for ₹10 crore from actor-producer Dhanush. The reason for the claim is a 3-second clip from Nayanthara's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was produced by Dhanush, that appears in the docuseries trailer. Seemingly upset by the legal action, Nayanthara responded by sharing an open letter addressed to Dhanush on her Instagram account.

An excerpt from Nayanthara's letter read, “After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests.”

Nayanthara also highlighted how this was “an all-time low” for Dhanush. The actress added, “What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”

“Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives, freedom and liberty of all the persons in the set? Any deviation from the Emperor's dictum attracts legal ramifications?” Nayanthara asked.

Taking a jibe at Dhanush, Nayanthara added, “It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016).”

Nayanthara signed off by saying, “Om Namah Shivaya.”

Read her full letter below:

Earlier this month, the makers dropped the trailer for Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. The docuseries offers an intimate look into Nayanthara's professional journey, highlighting her struggles, triumphs and the challenges she faced to become one of the leading actresses in the industry. Click here to read more details about the trailer.