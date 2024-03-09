Kubera First Look: Dhanush Is Almost Unrecognisable

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image on her Instagram story.

The makers have finally unveiled the first look of Dhanush's upcoming film Kubera. On Friday, the makers dropped a motion poster on YouTube. The clip shows a massive painting of Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati. The moment the camera zooms out we can see Dhanush, whose back is facing the lens, looking at the painting. Dressed in an oversized beige shirt, Dhanush carries a shabby look with a beard and messy hairstyle. The video concludes with Dhanush looking straight into the camera. Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera boasts an ensemble cast. Apart from Dhanush, the film features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Kubera is jointly backed by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Check out Kubera's first look video here:

Rashmika Mandanna has shared the first look poster of Kubera on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the poster, Rashmika wrote, “The first look is (red heart eye and fire emoticons) I love it! I am so excited for this one!! Kubera. And it has lord Shiva and Paravati in the first look poster… starting off with the blessings and couldn't have asked for more! (red heart emoticons).”

So far, the Kubera makers haven't unveiled the release date of the film. Kubera is the first collaboration between director Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently shared insights about the integration of films from both the north and south into the broader "Indian film industry." In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Rashmika said, “I think it's about time that we start calling out the industry as the Indian film industry because we are all in the entertainment industry, and we are all one country. And it's high time that we start acknowledging that all the industries in our country are the same. We are all here to do some mad, cool films and tell some really cool stories. I love the fact that the barriers are going down, and people are working together in different industries and different languages despite where they belong. I'm really happy that I'm part of the change as well.”