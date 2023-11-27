Naga Chaitanya Shares Advice From Dad Nagarjuna: 'Its Ok To Fail And Make Mistakes'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: chayakkineni_official)

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is following in the footsteps of his father Nagarjuna, was super excited about his first OTT debut with a supernatural suspense-thriller Dhootha, shared the advice he had received from his dad.

Speaking to media on the red carpet of the 54th IFFI, Naga Chaitanya said, "One piece of advice, I think the dad has always told me to be true to yourself because that's how they created a fan base for themselves. Be unique... So, he always says it's okay even if you fall and make mistakes because mistakes are what teach you the best."

Sharing his excitement about his OTT debut, the actor said, "A lot of exciting moments. It's (Dhootha) my first OTT debut. Very excited about it...I always decided that when I do OTT, I definitely want to come out of my comfort zone as an actor versus what I've been doing for the big screen. So when Vikram came to me with a supernatural thriller, something I've not done, and it is something he does so well, which I'm a fan of, so it was such a win-win situation. I think the approach, the art is the same. It's just that in OTT, I think you have eight episodes of 40 minutes. That's a lot of screen time to tell each character. So there's the approach of unfolding layers in the character. I think that was the main difference."

Telugu original, Dhootha, a supernatural suspense-thriller, is directed by Vikram K. Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

As per a statement, in the project, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family.

The show will be out on Prime Video on December 1.