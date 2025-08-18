Viral: Rumoured Couple Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Can't Take Eyes Off Each Other. Watch

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna served as Grand Marshals at the 43rd India Day Parade in New York.

What's Happening

The event, held on August 17, saw Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna join other dignitaries as they paraded along Madison Avenue.

For the occasion, both actors opted for colour-coordinated outfits. Vijay wore a beige embroidered sherwani, while Rashmika opted for a beige embroidered suit paired with a bright red dupatta.

The two were seen holding hands, smiling and interacting with the large crowd gathered on the streets.

Background

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, have never spoken publicly about the speculation surrounding them.

The actors have earlier worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and are set to reunite in director Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming project, tentatively titled VD 14.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Kingdom, while Rashmika Mandanna recently featured in Kuberaa alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Both are currently busy with their next film commitments.