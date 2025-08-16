7 Years Of <i>Geetha Govindam</i>: Rashmika Mandanna "Can't Believe" She Has These BTS Pictures With Rumoured Beau Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumours have been making the rounds for the longest time. Though both of them have been tight-lipped about it, their online PDA now and then says otherwise.

Rashmika Mandanna took to social media yesterday to share some BTS pictures with Vijay Deverakonda from their film Geetha Govindam, which completed 7 years yesterday.

What's Happening

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda-led Geetha Govindam had its release in theatres on August 15, 2018.

The film clocked 7 years yesterday, and Rashmika Mandanna surprised fans with some throwback pictures.

An Instagram carousel that featured some movie stills and BTS shots of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda is proof of their sizzling chemistry onscreen.

Rashmika Mandanna captioned it, "I can't believe I still have all these pictures from 7 years ago. Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film. I was just remembering everyone who was involved in this film, and it's been faaaaar too long since we've all met. But I hope they are doing super well. I can't believe it's been 7 years already, but happy 7 Geetha Govindam."

Vijay Deverakonda's Comment On Unconditional Love

In an earlier interview with Curly Tales last year, Vijay Deverakonda shared his views on unconditional love.

He had said, "I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know if it's unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don't know of any love that comes...maybe there is, maybe it's my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it's a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it's okay to be conditional in love."

About Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Dating

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Rashmika had watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple was also spotted together on various occasions.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied their romantic relationship.

They have worked together in hits like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, where fans loved their chemistry.

In A Nutshell

Geetha Govindam, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, is one of their biggest hits together. Rashmika treated fans with some BTS moments from the film with her rumoured partner Vijay Deverakonda as it completed 7 years of release.