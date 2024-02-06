ICYMI: Dhanush's Shout Out To Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Trailer

Rajinikanth in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Dhanush gave a shout out to the trailer of Lal Salaam on Monday night. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and superstar Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen Bhai in the film. The film has been directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Dhanush wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "Lal Salaam trailer. Best wishes to the team. God bless. #superstar #thalaivar." Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth's daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa. The two announced their separation in 2022. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush got married in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

This is what Dhanush posted on X:

Check out the trailer of Lal Salaam here:

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation in 2022 with a statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other... The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth worked together in 3, which marked the latter's directorial debut. The psychological thriller featured a song called Kolaveri Di, that became insanely popular.

Dhanush, a popular name in the Tamil film industry, made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa. He featured in another film by the director titled Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He also starred in Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. He was last seen in Captain Miller.