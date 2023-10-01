New Poster Alert: Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam To Release On Pongal 2024

Image was shared on X.(Courtesy: LycaProductions)

For all Rajinikanth fans, we have some amazing news in store for you. Any guesses? Lal Salaam has a release date. The film, directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, will open to theatres on Pongal 2024. The makers have announced it on X (formerly Twitter). In the poster, we get a glimpse of Rajinikanth's character, Moideen Bhai, in Lal Salaam. FYI: The superstar has a special appearance. The film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Along with the poster, the production house, Lyca Production, wrote, “Lal Salaam to hit screens on PONGAL 2024.”

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has also shared the date unveil poster on Instagram and said that she is “grateful” and “thankful.”

Last month, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced that her superstar father has completed the dubbing schedule for Lal Salaam. Sharing a montage on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, “And Thalaivar our very own Moidheen Bhai wraps up dubbing for Lal Salaam. Love you, appa. #thankfulgratefulblessed.”

After wrapping the film schedule for Rajinikanth's character, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wrote, “Making a movie with you is a miracle and you are pure magic appa… #lalsalaam Moideen Bhai #anditsawrap for The Superstar.”

Before that, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also shared photos from Lal Salaam's wrap-up schedule and Vishnu Vishal's birthday. She wrote, “18 working hours straight…2 cakes …2 things to celebrate 2 am 2nd schedule wrap! Pre-birthday for the birthday boy Vishnu Vishal and wrap up at 2 am with sleepy smiles! #thankful #grateful #lalsalaam.”

Lal Salaam marks Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's comeback after half a decade. The Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has scored music for the film.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth made his blockbuster comeback with Jailer. The film was released on August 10 and also featured Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee has 2.5 stars to Jailer. In his review for NDTV, he said, “? The first half of Jailer is engaging for the most part. Its second half isn't half as riveting. In fact, it is sluggish and all over the place notwithstanding a couple of climactic twists that pack a reasonable punch. In one scene in the second half, Muthu confronts a film director named Balu and exhorts him not to foist garbage on the audience in the name of commercial cinema. Give them clean family entertainment, he suggests."