Lal Salaam: 'Everyone's Favourite' Rajinikanth As Moideen Bhai In Daughter Aishwarya's Film

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared this image. (courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth will be making a comeback with her directorial venture Lal Salaam after almost half a decade and is determined to make it count. On Sunday night, the filmmaker and Lyca Productions unveiled the poster, therefore introducing Rajinikanth's character in the film. The Robot star will be playing a cameo in his daughter's film and will be seen as Moideen Bhai. The first look of his character showcases him in a kurta and a red topi (hat). The look is intense and elevated with the superstar sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the poster, Aishwarya wrote, "#Moideenbhai...welcome!... #lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing !." Take a look at the poster here:

Lyca Productions also shared the poster on their official Twitter handle and hailed Rajinikanth as "Everyone's favourite Bhai."

Take a look:

The film will also star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in titular roles. The film will have music scored by AR Rahman. Last year around December, AR Rahman posted a video in which he is playing the harmonium, with Aishwarya watching him intently. He wrote, "Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam in Mumbai."

Lal Salaam is likely to be released this year. The shooting of it is currently underway. Rajinikanth's next project is titled, Jailer. He was last seen in Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh.