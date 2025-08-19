<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Film Sees Major Dip On First Monday

Rajinikanth's Independence Day release Coolie shot past the Rs 200 crore mark within five days of its release. However, the film saw a major dip in its earnings on first Monday.

Breaking Down The Numbers

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted Rs 12 crore across all languages on August 18. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 35 crore, with Rs 23 crore from Tamil alone.

The Hindi version of Coolie has been consistent since the first day of its release. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 4.75 crore from Hindi alone.

Coolie, released on the eve of Independence Day, minted Rs 65 crore with Rs 44.5 crore in Tamil alone on the first day (August 14). On Day two, the film minted Rs 54.75 at the domestic box office.

Coolie received mixed reviews. The word-of-mouth from the audience might have impacted its numbers over the weekend.

On Saturday, the film managed to earn Rs 39.5 crore across all languages.

Coolie emerged as Rajinikanth's all-time highest opener at the box office. The film missed the spot of being the highest opener for Tamil cinema as Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay's Leo set the highest opening record of Rs 66 crore at the box office.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Coolie plays out in a man's world. The likes of Preethi, notwithstanding the amount of screen time she has, is only of secondary importance. So is everybody else in the film and that includes the writer-director himself. It is Rajinikanth the star and Deva the character who call the shots all the way through. Should anybody be complaining?"

Coolie is racing ahead of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which released on August 14.