<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's Film Sees Further Dip, Mints Rs 216 Crore

Rajinikanth's Coolie, perhaps, didn't get the benefit of discunted ticket prices on its first Tuesday since release. The film minted Rs 216 crore across all languages with Rs 9.50 crore from Tuesday alone.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth's film registered a single-digit number for the first time since its release.

On Monday, the film managed to earn Rs 12 crore, with Rs 7.75 crore in Tamil and Rs 1.85 crore in Hindi contributing to the total number, as per Sacnilk.

Coolie, released on the eve of Independence Day, minted Rs 65 crore with Rs 44.5 crore in Tamil alone on the first day (August 14). On day two, the film minted Rs 54.75 at the domestic box office.

Coolie received mixed reviews. The word-of-mouth from the audience might have impacted its numbers over the weekend.

On Saturday, the film managed to earn Rs 39.5 crore across all languages.

Coolie emerged as Rajinikanth's all-time highest opener at the box office. The film missed the spot of being the highest opener for Tamil cinema as Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay's Leo set the highest opening record of Rs 66 crore at the box office.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 out of 5 stars and wrote, "Coolie plays out in a man's world. The likes of Preethi, notwithstanding the amount of screen time she has, is only of secondary importance. So is everybody else in the film and that includes the writer-director himself. It is Rajinikanth the star and Deva the character who call the shots all the way through. Should anybody be complaining?"

Coolie is racing ahead of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which released on August 14.