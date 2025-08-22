<i>A Battle Of Galwan</i> Update: Salman Khan Begins Shoot. See Pics From The Set

Salman Khan has started filming his upcoming movie, Battle Of Galwan, in Ladakh.

What's Happening

Director Apoorva Lakhia shared glimpses from the film's set on Instagram.

The pictures show that production began with a small ritual. He also posted a photo of an ID card featuring the film's poster.

A day earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a behind-the-scenes image of Salman Khan preparing for a combat sequence, standing against the backdrop of mountains.

Salman's Intense Preparation For The Role

Salman Khan has been undergoing intense training to prepare for the physically demanding role in Ladakh's high-altitude terrain. "It's slow. I'm not feeling it yet. But I will especially. I feel the cold water, that's for sure. I am definitely feeling it since shooting in Ladakh," he told India Today.

To adapt to the conditions, Salman has taken up a strict fitness regime, including training in a high-pressure chamber at his home gym. He has cut down on alcohol, junk food, and carbohydrates, while focusing on weight training and cardio. A personal trainer is also assisting him to stay on track.

Background

Battle of Galwan is based on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers that took place in June 2020. Salman will play Colonel B Santosh Babu, the officer who led Indian troops during the confrontation. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Harshil Shah.

Battle of Galwan follows Khan's recent film Sikandar, in which he played a man driven by personal tragedy. Alongside this, he will also return as the host of Bigg Boss, which begins its new season on August 24.

