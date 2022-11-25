From AR Rahman's Jam Session With Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

A still from AR Rahman's video. (courtesy: arrahman)

AR Rahman is busy at work. The iconic composer is in Mumbai currently working on the music of Lal Salaam, the upcoming movie being directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Even amid work, the composer found time to share a fun Reels in which he is seen alongside Aishwaryaa, who is the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth In the clip, AR Rahman is playing the harmonium, with the filmmaker watching him in awe. Sharing the video, AR Rahman said, “Jamming with the most promising female director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for #lalsalaam in Mumbai,” he also added a hashtag that said “Tamil.”

Earlier in the day, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth also shared a video of the auditions of Lal Salaam. In the caption, she just mentioned the hashtags, “Lal Salaam”, “auditions”, and “work in progress.”

Recently, Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth also shared the posters of Lal Salaam along with glimpses from the puja of the film. Actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth who play the leads in the film are also seen in the images. The side note read, “When your father trusts in you. When you believe God is by you. miracles happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears “Lal Salaam”, #daytoberemembered.” The film is being produced by Lyca Productions. In the comments section, Aditi Rao Hydari replied with heart emojis. Esha Deol said: “Best wishes. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, you go girl.”

Before that, Aishwaryaa shared an image of her father on the occasion of Dussehra and wrote, “#nofilter needed, nothing false, flawless. A frame that can never go wrong. A face that can never have a wrong angle.. #fatherlove. Positive priceless picture perfect. Hope all your days are as the above line states…”

Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth married actor Dhanush in 2004. They announced their separation on their respective social media handles in January, this year. They have two sons together.