Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Midweek Mood Is 'Messy Hair And No Makeup'

Aishwarya Rajinikanth posted this (Courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's midweek mood is relatable. On Wednesday, Aishwarya shared a candid photo online and revealed her midweek mood. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "It's been a while, and "hello there!" Say my eyes...Midweek mood ...messy hair ...makeup sans...mindful emotions.. marked work plan and making every minute count #nofilterneeded #justmemyselfandi." In the photo, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is looking gorgeous without makeup and in comfy clothes. Fans are loving Aishwarya's photo and have commented with red heart and love-struck emojis. From calling her gorgeous to beautiful, fans are praising Aishwarya.

Check out the photo here:

In March, Aishwarya Rajinikanth had shared her routine with her fans. She had shared a photo of herself, in which, she was seen holding a cup of coffee and had captioned it as "Work announcements, lots of zoom calls(screen time so much that post meetings I see black spots !), catching up with a sister, script work, paralleled with other reading, parents-teacher meeting (this one was the toughest! lol)and never a day begins without coffee..have packed Friday before welcoming the weekend..except for my messy hair this week has been quite fair! #onedayatatime ....smile enough to make it contagious! So ..How does your Friday look? #coffeelover #fridayvibes #nofilterfriday."

Aishwarya Rajinikanth was married to Dhanush and in January, they had announced their separation. Dhanush and Aishwarya have ended their marriage after 18 years. Aishwarya has also removed Dhanush's name from her Insta bio.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajinikanth has returned to directing films. She has directed and co-produced Musafir starring Shivin. Aishwarya is also directing Oh Saathi Chal.