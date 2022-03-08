Aishwarya Rajinikanth Celebrates Women's Day With 'The Lovely Set Of Nurses' Who Are Taking Care Of Her

Aishwarya Rajinikanth with the nurses (Courtesy: aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is admitted to a hospital, celebrated Women's Day with the nurses who are taking care of her. She shared happy photos with the nurses on social media and captioned them as "Celebrating #womensday with the most lovely set of nurses who have been taking care of me during this post Covid sickness.. caretaking.. caregiving are basic emotions which women are born with ..every woman should be celebrated n acknowledged as they give unconditional love to every role they play...I teach my sons to respect every girl n woman in their life as they are the foundation to happiness n peace in life ...love the women in your lives... life will love you back happy #womensday to every super woman out there! #loveyourself."

Check out Aishwarya Rajinikanth's latest post:

On Monday, Aishwarya Rajinikanth revealed that she has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing fever and vertigo. She had shared photos with her doctor and had written, "Life before covid and post covid ...back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you ...it doesn't feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women's day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma'am."

In February, Aishwarya Rajinikanth had tested COVID positive and was hospitalised.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajinikanth has directed and produced Musafir. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.