Dhanush Reunites With Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth At Son Yatra's Graduation Ceremony: "Proud Parents"

Actor Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently came together to attend their eldest son Yatra's school graduation ceremony. The Raanjhanaa actor shared two pictures from the event on his Instagram.

The images featured Yatra wearing a deep blue graduation robe and cap. Dhanush was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, while Aishwarya picked an off-white dress for the ceremony. They were seen hugging and congratulating their son on the special day.

The side note read, “Proud Parents #yathra", followed by two heart emojis. See the post here:

Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Linga and Yatra. In 2022, Dhanush announced their separation via a post on X.

The actor wrote, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment, and adaptation. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate.”

He added, "Aishwarya and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Aishwarya shared the same statement on Instagram with the caption: "No caption needed... only your understanding n your love necessary!" Their divorce was granted last year. Read the full story here.

In November 2024, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were granted a divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court. Click here to read all about it.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in Kuberaa alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. The film will be released on June 20. Apart from that, the actor is currently busy filming for Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon. Dhanush also has his directorial venture, Idly Kadai, in the line-up.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's most recent project was Lal Salaam.