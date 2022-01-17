Dhanush, Wife Aishwaryaa Separate After '18 Years Of Togetherness'

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have two sons

Actor Dhanush today announced that he and his wife Aishwaryaa have decided to separate after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other". Aishwaryaa, the elder daughter of Megastar Rajinikanth, is a film director and playback singer.

Taking to Twitter to announce the separation, the actor wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya!"

Aishwaryaa, too, put out the same statement on Instagram with the caption: "No caption needed... only your understanding n your love necessary!" She signed off the post as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18 November 2004. The couple has two sons - Yatra and Linga - who were born in 2006 and 2010.

Dhanush was last seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.