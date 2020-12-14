Rajinikanth Is Back At Work; Aishwarya Posts An Adorable 'Father-Daughter Moment'

Aishwarya shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

Superstar Rajinikanth, a couple of days after his 70th birthday, started working on his new film Annaatthe. The actor turned 70 on Saturday. Rajinikanth's daughter, director-singer Aishwarya, posted an adorable picture of herself and the megastar from the sets of the film on Monday morning and it has been trending since then. In the "father-daughter moment," both Rajinikanth and Aishwarya can be seen wearing face masks and sitting on chairs near each other. The duo look engrossed in a conversation. Sharing the picture, Aishwarya captioned it perfectly. She wrote: "#superstar back to work! #annaatthe...#fatherdaughtermoment." Rajinikanth flew to Hyderabad this weekend with Aishwarya for Annaatthe shoot but more on that later.

Check out the trending picture of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya from the sets of Annaatthe here:

Annaatthe is a Tamil film, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film will also feature Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Meena. After celebrating his birthday at his home, Rajinikanth flew to Hyderabad with daughter Aishwarya. Production house Sun Pictures that is producing Annaatthe posted picture of Thalaiva from airport. In a viral video circulated on several fan clubs, Rajinikanth can be seen cutting a cake in the flight with Aishwarya and Nayanthara by his side. Take a look:

On Rajinikanth's birthday, Aishwarya posted a picture of the superstar and wrote: "Rooted...Respect reaches you...Retro ... recent...Rocking effortlessly...Ready to roll ...RAJINIKANTH. Happy birthday, Appa. #mydaddystrongest." Check out the post here:

Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar, which released earlier this year. His daughter Aishwarya is married to actor Dhanush.