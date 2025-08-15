Aamir Khan Exclusive: "I Was Last On <i>Jai Jawan</i> After India Won Kargil War, Now After Operation Sindoor"

Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan returned to NDTV's Independence Day special Jai Jawan after 23 years, and said it was a "coincidence".

Aamir Khan said that he first featured on Jai Jawan in 2003, a few years after India's Kargil War victory, and that he has now returned to the show months after Operation Sindoor.

"We spent time with all the regiments that came our way. It was about 22-23 years ago. I remember everything. It's a coincidence that I did Jai Jawan after the Kargil War victory, and this time after Operation Sindoor.

"Mujhe badi khushi hai hum ye yudh bhi jeete hain. Ye jo humara operation hai successful hua hai (I am very happy that we have won this war too. That our operation was successful). We are very proud of our armed forces," Aamir Khan said during the show, filmed near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor.

On the early morning of May 7, 2025, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. The military strikes, conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, were carried out under the code name Operation Sindoor.

The operation led to a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that was halted after an understanding was reached between the two sides on May 10, 2025.

Even when Aamir Khan went to meet the soldiers while shooting for Jai Jawan back in 2003, he said he went there thinking that he will "boost the morale" of the jawans.

"But you will be surprised that when I met different regiments during the course of those eight days, they boosted my morale instead. They live away from families in such tough conditions, but I only saw them smiling throughout," the Sitaare Zameen Par star told NDTV's Ankit Tyagi and Meenakshi Kandwal.

