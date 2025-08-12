NDTV <i>Jai Jawan</i> 2025: Aamir Khan's Day Out With Indian Army In Jammu And Kashmir

This Independence Day, Bollywood star Aamir Khan will join the Indian soldiers at the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor as part of NDTV's Jai Jawan.

Aamir Khan is set to return to Jai Jawan after featuring on the special programme, dedicated to the Indian armed forces, over two decades ago, right after the Kargil War victory.

The actor revealed he was part of Jai Jawan at a time when it wasn't even a full-fledged programme.

"Prannoy (Roy) ji came to me and said 'We have won the (Kargil) war'. He told me it would be great if I could meet the soldiers and boost their morale. I said, 'I won't do it just one day, I'll do it for eight days'. We spent time with all the regiments that came our way. It was about 22-23 years ago," Aamir Khan said.

In the latest edition of Jai Jawan, hosted by NDTV's Ankit Tyagi and Meenakshi Kandwal, the Bollywood actor-producer is seen shooting India-made assault rifles at the firing range as well as riding in a tank.

Not only his shooting skills, Aamir Khan also showcased his cooking, badminton-, and squash-playing prowess during the filming of the show.

The actor also watched his latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par with the jawans in their mess during lunch.

Speaking about working with 10 debutant neurodivergent actors in prominent roles in Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan said, "They all were very good with their lines. They are hard working. We had no problems working with them. They worked harder than the 'normal actors'. I'm so happy you all are watching the film here in your mess."

He also danced and sang along with the soldiers of the Indian Army at a stage presentation, which marks the culmination of Jai Jawan.

At the stage show, Aamir Khan also revealed his choice for the role of Bhuvan from the current crop of actors when one of the jawans asked who he would like to see play the character if his blockbuster movie Lagaan were to be remade today.

For more, stay tuned to NDTV for the full coverage of Jai Jawan on August 15.