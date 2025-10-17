Shah Rukh, Salman And Aamir Khan In Photo Of The Day From Saudi, Courtesy MrBeast

How to break the Internet? Take a cue from MrBeast. YouTube sensation and American content creator MrBeast dropped a Khan-tastic picture on his Instagram Story. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and MrBeast himself. They met at a star-studded event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What's Happening

Sharing the picture, MrBeast wrote in the caption, "Hey India, should we all do something together?" The caption grabbed the Internet's attention, fuelling speculation about a possible collaboration. However, the actors haven't confirmed anything substantial yet.

The picture has already gone crazy viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section.

A user wrote, "The world's most valuable frame."

Another user wrote, "Three megastars of Bollywood with the world's biggest influencer MR Beast! Damn, it wasn't in my wish list of 2025."

Another comment read, "When legends meet, history gets written in gold!"

Another comment read, "Instagram Story of Mr.Beast with the 3 Khans !!!!!"

About The Khan-Tastic Bonding

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir have started their careers around the same time and they have retained their stardom across generations. In recent times, the Khans made appearances at each other's events.

For example, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appeared for the special screening of Aamir Khan's son's Junaid's Nadaaniyan screening.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan appeared together for the opening episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Khanna. They shared anecdotes from the bygone era, their areas of similar choices and fields of different opinions.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Salman Khan treated the audience to his Eid release Sikandar, this year. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He will be next seen in King.