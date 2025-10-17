Samantha At NDTV World Summit: "My Separation And Illness Have All Been Public, Have All Come With Trolling"

Actor and entrepreneur Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being authentic, vulnerable and ambitious in an industry obsessed with perfection at NDTV World Summit 2025's session titled "Authenticity: The New Fame."

When asked if actors can ever truly be authentic in front of the camera, Samantha said, "I don't think authenticity is the final destination - it is a work in progress. I don't have everything sorted, I don't have my life sorted, but I'm able to speak about it. I am not perfect; I might make mistakes, I might stumble, but I'm trying to be better."

Samantha said her understanding of authenticity comes from her own journey, one that has played out in public view.

She shared, "I'm talking about authenticity with my own journey. I can't begin to explain that I know someone else's. I can speak it and keep it as real as possible. My life - anyone who has followed my journey - is aware of the personal struggles. The separation, the illness - they have all been very public. It has come with a lot of trolling and judgment; a lot of judgment for being open and vulnerable."

She reflected on how social media and celebrity culture have skewed people's perceptions of success and happiness.

"Everyone has access to how the top 1% of the world live - their homes, their yachts. Everyone has access to that information, and that can be very demotivating. You have no way of having that kind of life. It is most important now that we also be responsible," she added.

"Ambition Should Come Attached With Purpose"

For Samantha, ambition isn't about chasing fame or validation, it's about finding meaning.

She shared, "I am ambitious, but that ambition should be linked to purpose. Ambition should not just run wild; it should come attached with purpose. It is important for youth today to select their mentors very carefully - it can dictate their entire life. I listened to hours of podcasts and found mentors who changed the trajectory of my life."

She urged those in positions of influence to understand the impact of their visibility, stating, "That is the reason more people in higher positions must also be very responsible."

"Authenticity Is The Sum Of Your Upbringing"

Samantha traced her own understanding of authenticity to her humble beginnings.

She said, "It is a struggle. I had nothing; I came from a humble background. My family struggled to put food on the table. There was name, fame, wealth, applause - I didn't know what to do with it. Authenticity is the sum of your upbringing. If you're not in balance with that upbringing, it can put you in a lot of turmoil."

Despite achieving massive success, she admitted that it didn't bring the fulfilment she expected, until she found purpose in using her visibility to create value.

"That kind of success should have made me feel at the top of the world, but it didn't. By using that visibility to create value, that was when I realised that I found my purpose. What you do with that platform is what matters," she concluded.

Also Read: Samantha At NDTV World Summit: 'Did Oo Antava To See If I Could Be Sexy Too'