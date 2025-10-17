Ahead Of SRK's 60th Birthday, PVR INOX Announces Two-Week Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival

When Shah Rukh Khan smiles, generations melt. Whether he's Raj waiting at a train station, Rahul spreading his arms in the rain, Kabir Khan leading a women's hockey team to glory, or Raees rewriting the rules of rebellion, Shah Rukh Khan doesn't just play characters, he makes you feel them.

His films are not just stories; they're emotional landmarks in our lives. And now, as the King of Bollywood turns a year older on November 2, fans get to relive that magic where it all began, on the big screen.

India's leading mulitplex chain PVR INOX is celebrating the superstar's birthday with a special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival — a cinematic love letter to India's biggest unifying star.

Starting October 31, the festival will run for two weeks across 75 cinemas in over 30 cities, bringing back some of Shah Rukh Khan's most loved films, the ones that made us laugh, cry, fall in love, and believe in happy endings again.

The line-up features Chennai Express, where Shah Rukh Khan's comic timing meets Rohit Shetty's full-blown action madness; Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tragic masterpiece of love and longing; Dil Se, a haunting story of passion and rebellion; Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, the charming tale of a boy who lies his way through love; Main Hoon Na, that perfect blend of patriotism, friendship, and filmi drama; Om Shanti Om, the reincarnation saga drenched in nostalgia; and Jawan, his latest blockbuster that reminds us why the superstar remains the undisputed king of mass and heart.

Talking about the film festival, Shah Rukh Khan in a statement said, “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories; they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we've shared together”.

Echoing that sentiment, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “Shah Rukh Khan is more than a global icon — he's an emotion. We're thrilled to celebrate his extraordinary journey through a line-up of films that capture his magic, versatility, and enduring influence on Indian cinema. This festival is a tribute to his artistry and to the joy he continues to bring to audiences around the world”.

For the audience, this festival isn't just about nostalgia, it's about connection. It's about sitting in a dark theatre and feeling that familiar rush when Raj stretches his hand out one more time, when Kabir Khan says, “Sattar minute hain tumhare paas”, and when Om declares, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”.

Because with Shah Rukh Khan, the picture is never really over.

