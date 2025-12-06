Shah Rukh Khan On Not Making To Kajol-Twinkle Khanna's Chat Show <i>Two Much</i>: "I've Seen All Episodes"

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show Two Much premiered on Prime Video on September 25. Over the past few months, several celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, appeared on the show. But Shah Rukh Khan was not among them.

Now, the Bollywood superstar and Kajol's BFF has finally broken his silence on the matter. The 60-year-old blamed his no-show on personal reasons, admitting that he felt “bad”. He, however, confessed to watching all the episodes.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a conversation with BBC Asian Network, shared, “I am doing a film right now, so I told her and I think I was injured too.” Kajol, who was also present at the interview, chimed in, saying, “Honestly, it was just the timing of it.”

The Jawan actor added, “And I felt really bad. I felt really bad. I would have loved to come on it. But except for the food-eating part. There is so much food to eat! There was so much food. But I am so sorry to you and to Twinkle. I should have been on the show. Just to let you know, I have seen all the episodes. I have been watching. Just my penance that I was not on the show.”

A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrated 30 years of their 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The two unveiled a bronze statue featuring their iconic poses from the hit romantic drama at Leicester Square in London. Kajol was accompanied by her children, son Yug and daughter Nysa.

In one of the viral videos, SRK and Kajol stood under an umbrella. Soon, Yug and Nysa join the duo, flashing smiles at the camera.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Two Much landed in controversy over Twinkle's "raat gayi, baat gayi" comment while discussing infidelity in relationships. Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor were a part of the particular episode. After the remark was criticised, Twinkle addressed the issue, clarifying that the statement was made in jest.