Too Much Cheating, Two Many Remarks: Year Of Kajol And Twinkle's Controversies

This year Actors Twinkle Khanna and Kajol have found themselves at the centre of intense online scrutiny ever since their talk show, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, began streaming.

Conceptualised as a space for unfiltered celebrity conversations, the show instead triggered multiple social media storms, largely due to remarks that viewers found insensitive, tone-deaf, or dismissive.

From opinions on infidelity, marriage, generational differences to mental health, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Here is a complete breakdown of the statements that sparked debate.

1. The Infidelity Debate With Karan Johar And Janhvi Kapoor

One of the earliest controversies erupted during the 'This or That' segment featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor. When the hosts discussed whether emotional infidelity was worse than physical infidelity with the guests, Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," prompting Janhvi to firmly counter, "No, the deal is broken."

Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon... Raat gayi baat gayi." The comment was widely criticised for appearing to dismiss infidelity as trivial. A section of viewers also felt that such suggestions could encourage younger women to ‘adjust' to unhealthy relationship dynamics that have been normalised.

In a recent interview, Twinkle said her "Raat gayi baat gayi" remark was "just a joke", not part of a "serious debate".

2. Alia Bhatt's Reaction To Being Friends With An Ex

When Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan appeared on Two Much, Kajol claimed that being friends with one's ex was a "red flag". Alia's discomfort was visible as she said, "Can we please move on?"

Twinkle added her own take. "I mean, if we didn't stay friends with all our exes, we wouldn't have any friends," she said. The clip drew criticism because many felt Twinkle's remark romanticised blurred boundaries.

3. "Open Relationships Are The Future"

In the same episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, another heated moment unfolded when Kajol said, "open relationships are the future."

While Varun appeared to have taken the comment in his stride, Alia reacted with disbelief. Twinkle offered a balanced but controversial take, "Intellectually, I agree. Emotionally, I don't want to."

The exchange garnered eyeballs because many felt the hosts oversimplified a complex relationship structure, while others appreciated their candidness.

4. The Gen Z Debate With Ananya Panday And Farah Khan

In the episode with Farah Khan and Ananya Panday, Twinkle, Kajol, and Farah agreed with the statement that "Gen Z needs Google Maps to walk down their own street." Ananya defended her generation, highlighting Gen Z's contribution to emotional awareness and mental health advocacy.

Then came Twinkle's quick retort, "They are traumatised by everything", followed by Farah's remark, "Even to get out of something is a mental health issue". Both comments were labelled insensitive by a segment of social media users. Viewers felt the hosts dismissed the importance of mental health conversations, reducing them to just a matter of oversensitivity.

5. "Older People Hide Affairs Better"

Twinkle sparked a debate again when she said that "older people are much better at hiding affairs", adding that "today's kids change their partners faster than they change outfits".

Kajol, Farah, and Ananya disagreed, but Twinkle held her ground, saying it was a "good thing" that younger people did not feel trapped by societal judgement. Critics felt her generalisation was unnecessary and tone-deaf, especially in a country where conversations on fidelity and relationships already carry social stigma.

6. Kajol On Marriage Having An Expiry Date

In the episode with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, Twinkle asked, "Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?"

Kajol surprised everyone by stepping into the green zone and arguing in its favour. Twinkle quipped, "No, it's marriage, not a washing machine."

Kajol said, "What guarantees that you'll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense and if there's an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long."

While not offensive to everyone, the idea divided the viewers. Some felt it encouraged practicality, while others saw it as undermining the notion of commitment.

7. The "Spread Their Legs" Remark

In the episode with Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, a question was posed: "Can money buy happiness?" Kriti shifted positions and asked Twinkle, "Can I be here?"

Twinkle responded, "We don't allow people to spread their legs on this show." The remark was viewed as unnecessary and inappropriate, particularly towards a female guest.

8. Twinkle's Take On Tattoos And Marriage

Twinkle Khanna quizzing her husband, actor Akshay Kumar on a Two Much episode, which also featured fellow co-star Saif Ali Khan, was an interesting premise. People were ready to lap it up.

When Akshay revealed that he has the names of his children and Twinkle's tattooed on his body, the conversation shifted to whether Twinkle would tattoo his name too.

Without missing a beat, Twinkle said, "Nothing is permanent in life. Tattoos are, marriages are not... baad mein I'll have to change it". This remark, like many, did not sit well with fans.

Many viewers felt it was a needless dig at marriage as an institution and appeared dismissive toward her own relationship, especially when her own husband was present on the show.

9. Kajol Saying Actors Work Harder Than People With 9-To-5 Jobs

During the episode with Alia and Varun, Kajol argued that actors work harder than people in regular jobs. She said, "To be 100 percent present for 12-14 hours a day is really difficult... When you're doing a 9-5 job and you're sitting at a desk, you don't have to be 100 percent present."

Twinkle, Alia, and Varun disagreed. Viewers too called Kajol for being "elitist and out of touch", especially given the demanding nature of many everyday professions that require long hours and high concentration.

10. Calling Chunky Panday A "Joru Ka Ghulam"

During a discussion on joint bank accounts, Chunky Panday remarked, "Harr shadishuda couple ka joint bank account hona chahiye." Twinkle teased him by calling him a "Joru ka Ghulam", which also is the name of a film starring her and Govinda, who appeared on the show with Chunky.

While meant humorously, many viewers felt the phrase relied on outdated stereotypes about husbands being "controlled" by their wives, making it feel regressive rather than funny.

While some appreciated the hosts' candid approach, many felt the remarks lacked sensitivity or nuance.

