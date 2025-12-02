Year Ender 2025: Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal To Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Celeb Divorces This Year

2025 has been a big year for celebrity news, and not always for the happiest reasons. From quiet splits to headline-making breakups, several well-known couples went their separate ways this year.

As the year comes to an end, we are looking back at the celebrity divorces that made news in 2025 and had everyone talking.

Here is a round-up of who parted ways and how their stories played out:

1. Dhanashree Verma And Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's split was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about divorces of the year.

From the buzz around Dhanashree's alleged Rs 4-crore alimony, Yuzvendra's viral “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” T-shirt to rumours linking him to RJ Mahvash, the couple constantly made headlines. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra married in December 2020, and their divorce was finalised in March this year.

2. Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag

A few days ago, Celina Jaitly filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, at an Andheri court in Mumbai, alleging domestic violence and abuse. Earlier this year, Peter had already initiated divorce proceedings in Austria. The couple, who married in 2010, welcomed twin boys in 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twins, one of whom died due to a congenital heart defect.

3. Meera Vasudevan And Vipin Puthiyankam

Malayalam actor Meera Vasudevan announced her divorce from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam in November. The two were married from April 2024 to August 2025. What really broke the Internet was that this was Meera's third marriage and how she boldly declared herself "single" in an Instagram post.

Meera was previously married to Vishal Agarwal from 2005 to 2010, and later to actor John Kokken, with whom she shares a son. They separated in 2016.

4. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July 2021, making fans believe in the power of second chances after they rekindled their romance following a 20-year gap. They married in a quiet Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a grand celebration in Georgia in August 2021. But it was not to be (once again). Their relationship ended in 2024 due to irreconcilable differences and they finalised their divorce in February this year.

5. Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban

After 19 years of marriage, actor Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from singer-musician Keith Urban in Nashville on September 30. The divorce agreement included a parenting plan that granted Nicole 306 days of custody of their daughters, while Keith would have 59 days. The couple married in 2006 and shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Margaret.

6. Rahul Deshpande And Neha

Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande and his wife Neha announced their separation on social media in September 2025. The couple got married in 2008 and legally separated after 17 years of marriage. They remain committed to co-parenting their daughter, Renuka, with mutual respect.

7. Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020. The couple finalised their divorce in May 2025. Their divorce proceedings were public and at times contentious, particularly regarding issues such as child support payments and custody. They ultimately agreed on joint legal and physical custody, along with shared financial responsibility for their child.

8. Shubhangi Atre And Piyush Poorey

Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey got married in 2003 and welcomed their daughter Ashi in 2005. Their divorce was finalised on February 5 this year. Two months later, in April 2025, Piyush died from liver cirrhosis after a long battle with illness.

9. Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai

Television actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Ravish Desai announced their separation in April 2025 after nine years of marriage. The couple first met on the set of the 2014 show Satrangi Sasural and married in December 2016. They had been living separately for over a year before mutually deciding to end their marriage.

As 2025 comes to an end, these stories remind us that even the most glamorous lives face real challenges.