Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have called it quits after 19 years of their marriage. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, "Nicole's sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

"She didn't want this," adds the source. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

The couple married in June 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise.

Rumours of their separation first emerged a couple of months ago, when TMZ reported that they were living separately.

On June 25, Nicole Kidman shared a loved-up post to wish husband Keith Urban happy anniversary.

In the picture, Nicole is seen leaning on Keith's shoulder. The caption read, "Happy Anniversary Baby."

After Keith won awards, Nicole shared a funny reel and wrote, "So much fun with my Triple Crown winner! Thank you @acmawards!"

Rumours of rough patches in their marriage were doing the rounds online. But, Nicole haven't addressed it publicly. Instead, she has always spoken how her family supports her through thick and thin.

In April 2024, Kidman told PEOPLE about her "lovely" family support system, saying at the time, "I'm so lucky that I have Keith, who's just my love, my deep, deep love. That gives me the ability to go and do whatever I have to do because I know where I can come back to."