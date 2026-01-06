Viral Video: Amitabh Bachchan Meets Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma At Mumbai Event

A glamorous evening in Mumbai turned into a viral moment for the internet when cricketer Hardik Pandya introduced his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, to Amitabh Bachchan.

Hardik Pandya And Girlfriend Meet Big B

In an inside video that has now taken over X, Amitabh Bachchan is seen greeting Hardik Pandya with a warm hug. Moments later, he turns to Mahieka and introduces her to the veteran actor. Mahieka responds by shaking hands with him, visibly beaming with joy.

Hardik Pandya introducing his girlfriend mahika Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at the Reliance Foundation event last night.❤️ pic.twitter.com/yJ8ZyPneCu — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 6, 2026

Soon after the video went viral, internet users flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, "What a special moment it was seeing Hardik Pandya introduce Mahika Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan. It showed class, respect, and genuine affection all at once."

Another added, "Introducing Mahieka to the legend Amitabh Bachchan at such a grand stage shows his real character."

The couple also made a stylish appearance at the event, opting for coordinated black outfits. While Hardik looked dapper in a tailored black suit, Mahieka complemented him perfectly in an elegant black dress.

What We Know About Hardik Pandya And Mahieka's Relationship So Far

Hardik and Mahieka's relationship has been the subject of speculation for months, fuelled by social media interactions and shared travel sightings.

The cricketer, however, put an end to the rumours in October 2025, just ahead of his 32nd birthday, by sharing intimate photos and videos of their private beach holiday.

The posts also included glimpses of the couple performing a puja together.

Mahieka Sharma, 24, is a model who has walked for leading designers. Her Instagram bio highlights her as GQ Best Dressed - "India's next supermodel" and Elle Model of the Season.

ALSO READ: Mahieka Sharma Dismisses Engagement Rumours With Hardik Pandya With A Witty Post: "I Just Wear Nice Jewellery"