Mahieka Sharma Dismisses Engagement Rumours With Hardik Pandya With A Witty Post: "I Just Wear Nice Jewellery"

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently sparked engagement rumours with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. The speculation started after Mahieka wore a diamond ring at a puja ceremony. Now, the actress-model has finally addressed the rumours, putting an end to the discussion.

On Friday, Mahieka Sharma shared a post on her Instagram Stories dismissing the engagement rumours. The image features a black cat with a pink wig. It was the witty caption that stole the limelight.

It read, “Me watching the Internet decide I'm engaged when I just wear nice jewellery every day.”

Instagram/Mahieka Sharma

In the follow-up slide, Mahieka Sharma joked that pregnancy rumours might be next in the line-up. In the picture, a man was driving a toy car. The 24-year-old captioned, “Wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours?”

Instagram/Mahieka Sharma

A few days ago, Mahieka Sharma attended a puja ceremony at Hardik Pandya's residence. The priest who performed the puja at the event uploaded some photos on Facebook, adding fuel to the engagement speculation.

“Mangalwar puja performed for overall well-being with friends and family. Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya. From the Agni of Havan emerges ārogya, shānti, and the radiance of prosperity. Thus do the scriptures declare: he who seeks peace and complete well-being should offer oblations into the sacred fire.”

Hardik Panday also offered a peek into the ceremony on Instagram. The carousel captured the cricketer spending time with his “Big 3”. They include his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, son Agastya and his pet dogs.

In one video, the couple are seen praying together, twinning in matching outfits. Another clip showed Hardik planting a loving kiss on Mahieka's cheek.

Hardik Pandya, who turned 32 on October 11, celebrated his special day at an undisclosed beach location, reportedly the Maldives. He was accompanied by Mahieka Sharma and Agastya. The post offered a peek into the intimate festivities.

Hardik Pandya confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October this year. He was previously married to Serbian dancer-model Natasa Stankovic.