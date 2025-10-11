Internet Thinks Hardik Pandya Made His Relationship With Rumoured Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Instagram Official

Love seems to be blooming again for Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who was earlier married to actor-model Natasa Stankovic.

What's Happening

Hardik Pandya is reportedly in a new relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, and the Internet believes he has just made it Instagram official.

Hardik recently shared a series of photos from what appears to be a beach vacation with Mahieka.

In the first picture, the two are seen relaxing by the sea, with Hardik's arm casually resting on Mahieka's shoulder.

Another photo showed them dressed up for a night out - Hardik wearing an oversized shirt paired with jeans, while Mahieka looked stunning in a sleek black dress.

Mahieka, too, seemed to drop hints on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture of Hardik and added a pink bow emoji on his face along with a cake and candles, fuelling further speculation that the two are indeed together.

The Internet Reacts

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions, convinced that Hardik and Mahieka have made their relationship Instagram official. "Hardik's soft launch is over, this is a full reveal," one user wrote.

Another commented, "The chemistry is undeniable, they look perfect together!"

A third fan added, "Hardik really moved on and upgraded fr."

Others joked, "Instagram official in 4K," and "This is Hardik's quietest relationship announcement yet."

Background

Hardik Pandya was previously married to model Natasa Stankovic. They announced their separation in a joint statement in July 2024. They are co-parenting their son, Agastya.

Hardik was also linked to actor Esha Gupta earlier this year, though she had dismissed rumours of them dating.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she clarified, "I don't think we were dating, but we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that 'maybe it will happen, maybe it won't' stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn't dating-dating. We met once or twice; that's it."

Mahieka, who reportedly has a degree in economics and finance, has made a mark in the fashion industry. She has won accolades, including the IFA Model of the Year and Elle Model of the Season awards.

