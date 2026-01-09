<i>O' Romeo</i>: Shahid Kapoor Unveils Bloody First Look In Vishal Bhardwaj Film

Earlier today, the makers of O' Romeo unveiled the first poster of the film featuring Shahid Kapoor. The actor is screaming in the poster with a menacing smile lingering. Covered in blood, cuts and bruises, the poster looks intense.

Have a look here:

O' Romeo Shoot Began In January 2025

The shoot for O' Romeo kicked off in January 2025. Sajid Nadiadwala marked the start by sharing a Muhurat day glimpse on Instagram.

His side note read, "A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025."

Back then, Shahid Kapoor also expressed his excitement for the film on Instagram. "Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

About O' Romeo

Titled O' Romeo, the movie features Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the project has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film, originally planned to be released in December 2025, will now be hitting the cinema screens on 13th January 2026.

O Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor's fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. The project also brings Shahid and Triptii Dimri together on screen for the first time. Joining the cast are Nana Patekar and Disha Patani.