Vishal Bhardwaj's Film With Shahid Kapoor And Triptii Dimri Titled <i>O' Romeo</i>. Bonus: Release Date

Drop whatever you are doing and head to Shahid Kapoor's Instagram. The actor just revealed the title of his next film and shared the first poster.

Titled O' Romeo, the movie features Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the project has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film, originally planned to be released in December this year, will be hitting the cinema screens on Valentine's Day 2026.

The black and white poster shows Shahid Kapoor's face covered with his hand and a hat. The background audio teases the title track, sung by Arijit Singh.

Shahid wrote, "O' ROMEO .. this Valentine's Day #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A Vishal Bhardwaj Film."

The shoot for O' Romeo kicked off in January this year. Sajid Nadiadwala marked the start by sharing a Muhurat day glimpse on Instagram.

His side note read, "A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025."

Back then, Shahid Kapoor also expressed his excitement for the film on Instagram. "Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

O' Romeo marks Shahid Kapoor's fourth collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. The project also brings Shahid and Triptii Dimri together on screen for the first time. Joining the cast are Nana Patekar and Disha Patani.