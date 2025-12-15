Priyanka Chopra To Be The First Guest On <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4</i>

The Great Indian Kapil Show is gearing up for a brand-new season. The fourth instalment of the popular Netflix show will premiere on December 20, and kicking things off as the first guest is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

How do we know? The makers shared an official poster on Instagram on Monday. In the picture, host Kapil Sharma is seen standing next to Priyanka Chopra.

Kapil looks sharp in a black outfit with colourful embroidery, while Priyanka stuns in a blue-and-white custom Arpita Mehta ensemble. The duo are seen laughing as they pose for the camera.

“When the desi girl arrives, things get Pri-etty humorous. Watch Priyanka Chopra in the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show's new season, streaming from 20th December, at 8 PM, only on Netflix,” reads the text attached to the post.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, shared a bunch of BTS pictures from Priyanka Chopra's visit to the set. In the photos, Navjot and Priyanka are seen smiling and dancing together. The final picture features the duo posing with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover.

The side note read, “Grace will last but beauty will blast …. Beauty & grace par excellence !!!”

Priyanka Chopra also shared a mini vlog on Instagram to give a peek into the shoot. The clip showed her meeting Kapil Sharma inside a vanity van and casually asking him how the show was going. As soon as they stepped out, they were surrounded by a paparazzi.

Inside the studio, Priyanka Chopra was seen strolling around the set, chatting with the crew and posing for pictures with Kapil Sharma and his mother. On her way out, she stopped to click selfies with fans, greeted them with a smile, and even spent a few moments playing with a young fan before waving goodbye and heading to her car.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in projects like Varanasi, The Bluff and Citadel Season 2.