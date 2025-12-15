Old Video Of Fawad Khan Speaking In American Accent Goes Viral, Fans Wonder Why He Doesn't Speak That Way Anymore

A throwback video of Fawad Khan, from a time well before he became a well-known actor, has resurfaced on social media and is drawing widespread attention.

What's Happening

The clip has triggered nostalgia among fans, along with fresh discussion around the actor's early persona and accent.

In the video, a young Fawad - then part of a music band and years away from mainstream fame - is seen addressing a live audience.

Sporting long hair, glasses and a distinctly rebellious vibe, he speaks candidly about the criticism his band often faced.

His words, delivered in a noticeably strong American accent, have particularly stood out.

In the clip, Fawad says, "The thing that probably turns people off even right now about us ki ammi-abbu jo baithe hote hain sabke, wo uthke chale jaate hain. Music loud hai, distortions hai.. so it's like acting like a Pied Piper. You're gonna have to take the children by the hands, you're gonna have to leave them to what you think is right. Now you call that destroying a generation, I am probably responsible for that. I'd love to be responsible for that."

The Internet Reacts

While fans enjoyed the tongue-in-cheek remark about "destroying a generation," it was his accent that unexpectedly became the focal point of online discussion. Several social media users pointed out how different he sounded compared to his present-day interviews and performances.

One user commented, "Despite his strong American English accent, his Urdu accent is quite desi which we all love in his dramas and movies!"

Another wrote, "Fawad had a strong American accent because he went to American school," while a third wondered, "What happened to his North American accent why did he tone it down?!"

Background

The viral clip has also revived an older conversation around Fawad Khan's upbringing and how he was perceived during his younger years.

In a past interview with Society magazine, the actor spoke about being labelled a "burger bacha," a term often used in Pakistan to mock privileged children who are seen as disconnected from local culture.

Reflecting on that phase, he had said, "It is actually a very demeaning term. I had this very heavy American accent. Like a Yankee accent," as reported by Pinkvilla.

Fawad also recalled a moment that made him reconsider his accent. "Then I saw a Bollywood award show where some poor expat was talking to a very big Bollywood celebrity in this accent. But the celeb took the piss out of him because of his accent. That day I realised this can turn out to be terrible for me," he added.

On the professional front, his Bollywood comeback Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, released worldwide on September 12, 2025, but did not release in India due to diplomatic tensions.

He will next be seen in the Pakistani film Neelofar, featuring Mahira Khan.