<i>Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Kapil Sharma's Film Off To A Slow Start

Kapil Sharma's latest comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released in theatres on December 12, but its first-day performance failed to match expectations.

What's Happening

Despite being the sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the film opened to modest numbers.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the sequel collected around Rs 1.75 crore nett in India, significantly lower than the original film's opening figure of Rs 10 crore.

On release day, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.45%.

Morning shows began slowly at 5.91%, afternoon screenings rose to 13.90%, and evening shows reached 17.21%.

The highest turnout was during night shows, which reported 28.77% occupancy.

Background

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon's performance appears to have been affected by strong competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and the Kriti Sanon-Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein, both of which continue to draw audiences.

The film follows a man whose plan to marry the woman he loves goes off course, leading him into an unexpected and complicated situation. He eventually finds himself married to three women from different religions, resulting in confusion, misunderstandings and comedic situations.

Positioned as a humour-filled drama, the story explores love, errors and the lighter side of modern relationships.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film features Kapil Sharma alongside Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Warina Hussain and Manjot Singh.

The movie also includes an appearance by the late veteran actor Asrani.