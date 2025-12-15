Smriti Irani Cannot Stop Praising Akshaye Khanna In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "<i>De Do Oscar</i>"

Actress and politician Smriti Irani has once again taken to her Instagram handle to laud Akshaye Khanna's performance in Dhurandhar.

She shared a humorous scene from the Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Tees Maar Khan and wrote, "When Akshaye Khanna has surpassed all expectations & you too want to yell... de do Oscar #Dhurandhar."

The clip shared by Smriti shows Akshay Kumar's character bursting with excitement and demanding an Oscar for Atish Kapoor, played by Akshaye Khanna. Smriti Irani has clearly been deeply impressed by Dhurandhar.

Earlier, she penned a long note praising the film and its entire team. Sharing a collage featuring the lead cast - Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, director Aditya Dhar and actor Arjun Rampal - she wrote, "If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier and walked her to the cremation ground; if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu; if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar; if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family who survived the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage. After all, it's just a film."

Smriti Irani also lauded Aditya Dhar's direction, writing, "As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a research fiend, even more so. It's the quiver in the face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes Akshaye Khanna's performance a lesson in craft, and @ranveersingh's piercing eyes that speak when he doesn't are a must-watch for those who aspire to consistency in the pursuit of a legacy. That @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation."

She further commended the music, adding, "And the music - OMG. When a director's passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra, you can rest assured the screen will explode."

Smriti Irani went on to note, "Dhurandhar isn't just a film - it's the echo of lives lived and lost. And if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage. Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad weird to watch @actormaddy play a cinematic version of him, but there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress concluded her note by writing, "To the men and women, known and unknown, who have died defending us and are still in pursuit of justice for the everyday Indian - dhanyawad. Our nation holds you in high esteem and is forever in your debt. #Dhurandhar."

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna has been taking the internet by storm with his performance as Rehman Dakait the film. Audiences have been showering praise, with many noting that he deserved this level of fame and recognition long ago.

Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5 and has since been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from both audiences and critics alike.

