Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Begin Shooting For Vishal Bhardwaj's Action-Thriller

The film also features Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in key roles

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Begin Shooting For Vishal Bhardwaj's Action-Thriller
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

The shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj's highly anticipated untitled action-thriller, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, kickstarted on Monday in Mumbai. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release worldwide in theatres on December 5, 2025.

Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with four major releases under his banner. The year kicks off with an action-packed film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. To mark the beginning of the shoot, Sajid shared a sneak peek from the Muhurat day. Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Sharing a glimpse from the shoot, he wrote, "A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025."

Shahid Kapoor also expressed his excitement for the project on Instagram. "Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

This action-thriller is part of a packed 2025 for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which also has Sikandar, Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4 in the line-up. 


 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Vishal Bharadwaj
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com