Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Begin Shooting For Vishal Bhardwaj's Action-Thriller

The shoot for Vishal Bhardwaj's highly anticipated untitled action-thriller, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, kickstarted on Monday in Mumbai. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release worldwide in theatres on December 5, 2025.

Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for an exciting 2025 with four major releases under his banner. The year kicks off with an action-packed film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. To mark the beginning of the shoot, Sajid shared a sneak peek from the Muhurat day. Alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Sharing a glimpse from the shoot, he wrote, "A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025."

Shahid Kapoor also expressed his excitement for the project on Instagram. "Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

This action-thriller is part of a packed 2025 for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which also has Sikandar, Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4 in the line-up.



