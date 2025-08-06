Fans Praise Triptii Dimri's Performance In <i>Dhadak 2</i>: "She Is Back After <i>Qala</i> And <i>Bulbbul</i>"

After a series of out-and-out commercial films, fans are thrilled to witness Triptii Dimri in an intense role in Dhadak 2. A scene from the film has left fans impressed, who have commented, "Triptii is back".

Dhadak 2 has officially been released in theatres today, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

What's Happening

Triptii Dimri, who was once called an "arthouse" performer with films like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala to her credit, has once again impressed the masses with her strong performance in Dhadak 2.

A particular scene from Dhadak 2 has now gone viral online, featuring Triptii Dimri, where the Internet is impressed with her acting chops.

In the scene from Dhadak 2, a film based on a love story embroiled in casteism, a man is seen accusing Triptii's onscreen character Vidhi of putting the family's honour in danger.

Triptii lashes out at the remark as she asks, "Mujh par kyun hain ghar ki izzat? Mujhse poocha kisi ne? Isme hai naa izaat (opens her sweater), inn kapdo mein? Sorry haan woh dupatta andar reh gaya tha. Ek kaam karti hun, button hi band kar leti hun. Baal khule theek hain, ki baandh du? Izaat nahi jaani chahiye naa aap logo ki. Kya? Hoti kya hai izzat? Pata hai kisi ko?"

Furthermore, she (Vidhi) questions a maternal figure when she tries to stop her, "Agar aapne kabhi thodi himmat dikha ke baat ki hoti naa, toh aaj mere baat karne ki naubat nahi aati."

How The Internet Reacted

Fans have had a positive reaction to Triptii Dimri's hard-hitting performance.

One Internet user commented, "She is a good actor; finally, she got a good script to deliver."

Someone else wrote, "Finally, she is back. I loved her in Qala, Bulbul, and Laila Majnu. She is always so good."

Another comment read, "Finally, Tript Dimri is back after Qala & Bulbbul."

While one more fan mentioned, "Dhadak 2, best movie of the year."

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is helmed by director Shazia Iqbal. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which originally featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. This romantic drama delves deep into themes of identity, power, and the emotional price of love in today's world.

Dhadak 2 is backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla, under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

In A Nutshell

Fans are applauding Triptii Dimri's performance in Dhadak 2. Particularly, an important scene from the film that has gone viral online has received appreciation from the Internet.