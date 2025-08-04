<i>Dhadak 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, released in theatres last Friday.

What's Happening

Dhadak 2, a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, collected over Rs 11 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.

Dhadak 2, described as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, earned Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day.

The second day saw a slight increase with Rs 3.75 crore, while the third day brought in Rs 4.25 crore. The film's total collection now stands at Rs 11.50 crore.

Background

At the box office, the film is competing with several titles, including Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.

Among these, Saiyaara continues to dominate. Now in its third week, it collected Rs 8 crore on Sunday, outperforming Dhadak 2 and has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

Dhadak 2 follows the story of a law student who falls in love with his classmate, only to face harassment from her family due to caste differences.

Speaking about the film's message, Triptii Dimri told PTI, "It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium... There is something real and sensitive about it ('Dhadak 2'). All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything."