Box Office: <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> And <i>Dhadak 2</i> Can't Stand Against The <i>Saiyaara</i> Storm

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 was released in theatres on August 1. The film clashed with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 at the box office.

From the opening day, Son of Sardaar 2 gained momentum and pulled strong occupancy numbers. On day 7, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore at the box office. It recorded an overall 8.64% Hindi occupancy on August 7, reported Sacnilk.

On the other hand, Dhadak 2 minted just Rs 1 crore on Thursday. The romantic drama recorded an overall 12% Hindi Occupancy on day 7, as per a report in Sacnilk.

By the end of its first week, Son of Sardaar 2 had amassed an estimated Rs 32.89 crore. Meanwhile, Triptii and Siddhant's film picked a more modest pace and collected Rs 16.44 crore in seven days.

While Son of Sardaar 2 is beating Dhadak 2 at the box office, the film is facing tough competition from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. Despite the arrival of new releases, Saiyaara has maintained remarkable box office momentum. On Day 21 alone, it collected Rs 1.85 crore.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Son Of Sardaar 2 also features Mrunal Thakur, Mukul Dev, Ravi Kishan and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit film of the same name. The plot revolves around Jassi (Ajay Devgn), who flies to Scotland to reunite with his estranged wife but ends up caught in a whirlwind of mafia wars, hostage drama and a chaotic Sikh wedding.

On the other hand, Dhadak 2 centers on Neelesh Ahirwar (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a Dalit law student, and Vidhi Bharadwaj (played by Triptii Dimri), a woman from a privileged background. Their relationship confronts the harsh realities of caste prejudice and systemic brutality within a modern Indian context. The film is inspired by the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.