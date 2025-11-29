Udita Goswami On How Goa Played Cupid In Her Love Story With Mohit Suri: "We Marked Our First Anniversary There"

Actress-turned-DJ Udita Goswami has opened up about her love story with her husband, filmmaker Mohit Suri. The 41-year-old revealed that the coastal destination of Goa marked the beginning of their lifelong romance. At the time, she was shooting for the thriller-mystery Zeher (2005), led by Emraan Hashmi.

Udita, in a conversation with the Times of India, revealed, “Goa is where Mohit and I first became a couple. It was during the shooting of Zeher after a party on the Caravela cruise. It was Mohit's first as a director and my second as an actor.”

“We have been together since then. We went back to Casa Britona, where we stayed during the shooting of Zeher and marked our first anniversary there. The date we got together in Goa was Nov 1. It was quite special," she added.

Udita, who welcomed her daughter Devi in 2015 and son Karrma in 2018 with Mohit Suri, shared that her kids also love the tropical island.

“I have a lot of memories in Goa. I was here last year with my family for spring break. We celebrated Holi on the beach. My son Karrma loves the beaches here. Mohit and our daughter Devee enjoy water sports,” she said.

When it came to her, the Aksar star told the outlet, “I just get busy eating the local Goan food. Back in the day, when I shot Zeher, my introduction scene with Emraan Hashmi was shot opposite the famous Panjim church. Post packups, Tony's Shack in Candolim used to be our favourite. It was not so crowded and packed then. In fact, we shot a scene at the shack, too."

Zeher also featured Shamita Shetty in a pivotal role.

In other news, Mohit Suri's latest directorial, Saiyaara, headlined by debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, made waves at the box office. Speaking about its massive success, the filmmaker revealed how even Udita was being flooded with requests to play the film's title track at her gigs.

Udita made her film debut with Pooja Bhatt's Paap (2003).