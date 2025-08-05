<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Progress Report On Ajay Devgn's Film

Son of Sardaar 2, led by Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, arrived in the theatres on August 1. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jio Studios, is the sequel to Ajay's 2012 hit Son of Sardaar.

On Day 4 (August 4), Son of Sardaar 2 earned Rs 2.50 crore at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 27.25 crore. The comedy drama witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 11.81 percent on its first Monday, added the report.

On a detailed note, the morning shows of Son of Sardaar 2 comprised 6.21 percent occupancy, followed by the afternoon shows at 11.16 percent. Meanwhile, evening slots registered an occupancy rate of 13.23 percent and the night screenings were the highest, standing at 16.64 percent.

Alongside Son of Sardaar 2, the other big premiere on August 1 was Dhadak 2, featuring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As per Sacnilk, the Shazia Iqbal directorial minted Rs 1.40 crore on its first Monday, bringing the total collection to Rs 12.80 crore as of now.

Meanwhile, there's Saiyaara, led by debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The Mohit Suri directorial, released on July 18, is still enjoying its dream run at the box office. As of its third Monday report, the romantic drama has entered the Rs 300 crore club, amassing Rs 302.25 crore, claimed Sacnilk.

Coming to Son of Sardaar 2, the film brings back Ajay Devgn as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (AKA Jassi). Mrunal Thakur is seen as Rabia, Chunky Panday as Danish, Kubbra Sait as Mehwish, Ravi Kishan as Raja, Neeru Bajwa as Dimple, and Deepak Dobriyal as Gul.

Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Sahil Mehta are also part of the cast.

Son of Sardaar 2 was originally scheduled to hit cinema screens on July 25 but was postponed due to Saiyaara's box office performance.