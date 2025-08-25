Mini Mathur Slams Paparazzo For Zooming In On Kajol: "How Dare You?"

Kajol has been busy promoting her upcoming series The Trial: Season 2, but the conversation around her latest appearance took an unnecessary turn online.

At the trailer launch event, the actor arrived in a sleek black bodycon dress and posed for the cameras. Soon after, videos from the event started circulating on social media. Instead of focusing on the show, some trolls shifted attention to Kajol's body, even sparking speculation about whether she was “pregnant.”

Soon after, Mini Mathur chimed in to silence the trolls. The actor and television host called out the behaviour of a paparazzo account that had zoomed in unnecessarily during the coverage. Sharing her thoughts in the comments, she wrote, “How dare you zoom in on her body? She doesn't owe you guys eternal youth. You don't get to decide how she should look.”

Coming back to The Trial: Season 2, the trailer of the show was released on YouTube on August 22. JioHotstar teased the upcoming season with the line, “Pyaar aur dhoke ke iss trial mein, Noyonika khud ko chunnegi ya apne farz ko?”

Take a look at the trailer below:

Directed by Umesh Bist, The Trial: Season 2 will hit JioHotstar screens on September 19, with Umesh Bist stepping in as director. Veteran actor Asrani joins the cast, marking his OTT debut as a fellow lawyer to Kajol's character Noyonika Sengupta.

The first season of The Trial premiered in July 2023. The series, adapted from the American hit The Good Wife, also featured Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey.

After Trial: Season 2, Kajol will be seen in Maharani, directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Aditya Seal, Jisshu Sengupta, Pramod Pathak and Chhaya Kadam are also part of this project.